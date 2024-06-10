DHA leaders join USAMMDA team for welcome luncheon

Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity grab a bite to eat during a hosted luncheon with leaders from the Defense Health Agency, Fort Detrick, Md., June 7, 2024. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

