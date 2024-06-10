Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Departs Klaipėda, Lithuania

    USS New York Departs Klaipėda, Lithuania

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (June 7, 2024) From left to right, the battle flag of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and the national flag of Lithuania fly side-by-side on New York’s port yardarm as the ship departs port in Klaipėda, Lithuania, June 7, 2024. New York left port to support the exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS24) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    NATO
    lpd21
    Lithuania
    WSPARG-24THMEU
    BALTOPS24
    Klaipėda

