BALTOPS 24 Ship Transits Through Sweden

Royal Netherlands Navy Colonel Lex Van Der Kraan and Lieutenant Commander Olaf Thesingh stand on the HNLMS Zierikzee bridge wing during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) June 4, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Royal Netherlands Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jan Eenling. )

