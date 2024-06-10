Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 24 Ship Transits Through Sweden

    SWEDEN

    06.04.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Makkum (M857) departs from the Port of Stockholm during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) June 4, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Royal Netherlands Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jan Eenling. )

    BALTOPS24

