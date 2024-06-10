U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, conduct a post flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 04:24
|Photo ID:
|8466306
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-TK834-1168
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS fuels the mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT