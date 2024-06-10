Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS fuels the mission [Image 6 of 7]

    75th EAS fuels the mission

    DJIBOUTI

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristen Horrocks, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, refuels a U.S. Air Force C-130H at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2024. The 75th EAS maintainers ensure the C-130 is in optimal operational condition in order to provide tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

