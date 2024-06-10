75th EAS fuels the mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Stidwell, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, conducts a post flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2024. The 75th EAS maintainers ensure the C-130 is in optimal operational condition in order to provide tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

