75th EAS fuels the mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristen Horrocks, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, refuels a U.S. Air Force C-130H at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

