U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Stidwell, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, communicates while a U.S. Air Force C-130H is refueled at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 04:24 Photo ID: 8466301 VIRIN: 240610-F-TK834-1017 Resolution: 4782x3182 Size: 435.54 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS fuels the mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.