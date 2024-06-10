USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, receives a pre-flight brief during Ramstein 1v1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and Douglas A-4 Skyhawks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

