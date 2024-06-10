Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein [Image 2 of 3]

    USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, center, climbs into the cockpit of a French Air Force Dassault Rafale C aircraft during Ramstein 1v1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and Douglas A-4 Skyhawks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 02:46
    Photo ID: 8466201
    VIRIN: 240606-F-ER993-1027
    Resolution: 4912x5287
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein
    USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein
    USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    fighter jet
    Global Gateway
    Ramstein 1v1
    basic fighter maneuver exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT