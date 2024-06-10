NY National Guard Soldiers Explore Morocco After Training

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ian Blunt, an indirect fire infantryman, and Maj. Christopher Schrader, an engineer officer, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, visit the Kasbah, historic home of the old city of Agadir, in Agadir, Morocco, following the completion of exercise African Lion, June 2, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

