Idaho Guard Opens First Free Child Care Center

The Idaho National Guard holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its first free child care center at Gowen Field, June 8, 2024. The child and youth program is part of a program offering Idaho National Guardsmen with children ages 6 months to 12 years free child care assistance during drill weekends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 by SSgt Joseph Morgan