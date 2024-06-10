Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Guard Opens First Free Child Care Center [Image 19 of 24]

    Idaho Guard Opens First Free Child Care Center

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its first free child care center at Gowen Field, June 8, 2024. The child and youth program is part of a program offering Idaho National Guardsmen with children ages 6 months to 12 years free child care assistance during drill weekends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

