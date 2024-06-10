U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, salutes at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. Everse saluted Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Demo Team pilot, as she began her taxi to the runway for a practice demonstration flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8465362
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-NC910-1134
|Resolution:
|1863x1240
|Size:
|560.65 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
