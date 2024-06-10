A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, salutes at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. Everse saluted Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Demo Team pilot, as she began her taxi to the runway for a practice demonstration flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

