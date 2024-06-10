Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, salutes at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. Everse saluted Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Demo Team pilot, as she began her taxi to the runway for a practice demonstration flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    This work, A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Practice
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team

