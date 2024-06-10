A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. When the team was not on the road, Johnson flew a practice demonstration at least once per week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 06.10.2024
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US