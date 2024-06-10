U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. Johnson flew a practice demonstration to maintain her 15-day currency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8465360
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-NC910-1149
|Resolution:
|2518x1675
|Size:
|567.06 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
