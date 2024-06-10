Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs a preflight inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. Preflight inspections were required to ensure all parts of the jet were working correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8465359
    VIRIN: 240610-F-NC910-1061
    Resolution: 2313x1539
    Size: 541.65 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024
    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024
    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024
    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024
    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024
    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Practice
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT