A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs a preflight inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. Preflight inspections were required to ensure all parts of the jet were working correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

