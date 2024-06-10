A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Brewer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team 15-day noncommissioned officer in charge, right, speaks to Staff Sgt. Collin McCoy, A-10 Demo Team dedicated crew chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. The team members were speaking to each other about the upcoming demo practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8465358
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-NC910-1003
|Resolution:
|4017x2673
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
