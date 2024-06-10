Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Brewer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team 15-day noncommissioned officer in charge, right, speaks to Staff Sgt. Collin McCoy, A-10 Demo Team dedicated crew chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 10, 2024. The team members were speaking to each other about the upcoming demo practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8465358
    VIRIN: 240610-F-NC910-1003
    Resolution: 4017x2673
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo practice - June 10, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Practice
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team

