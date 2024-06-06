Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aim High Flight Academy inspiration flight [Image 1 of 2]

    Aim High Flight Academy inspiration flight

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Students from the Aim High Flight Academy, look out the doors of a HH-60W helicopter during an inspiration flight in Albuquerque, N.M., June 5, 2024. During the event, students learned about aviation careers in the Air Force and the pathways to becoming a pilot. The AHFA is an introductory flight program that provides mentorship from current Air Force members to help inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of aviators and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    Kirtland AFB
    58 SOW
    Team Kirtland
    AHFA
    Aim High Flight Academy

