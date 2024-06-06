Aim High Flight Academy inspiration flight

Students from the Aim High Flight Academy, look out the doors of a HH-60W helicopter during an inspiration flight in Albuquerque, N.M., June 5, 2024. During the event, students learned about aviation careers in the Air Force and the pathways to becoming a pilot. The AHFA is an introductory flight program that provides mentorship from current Air Force members to help inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of aviators and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

