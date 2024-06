PA3 Carmen Caver smiles as she participates in a Pride festival in Haddon Township, New Jersey on June 6, 2024. The Coast Guard proudly stands in solidarity with its LGBTQ+ service members and civilians, committed to fostering an inclusive Coast Guard that embraces and empowers individuals from all walks of life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

