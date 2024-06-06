Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II takes flight during Ramstein 1v1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa's first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    This work, USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    fighter jet
    Interoperability
    Global Gateway
    Ramstein 1v1
    basic fighter maneuver exercise

