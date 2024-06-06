USAFE hosts first-ever basic fighter maneuver exercise at Ramstein

An F-35A Lightning II takes flight during Ramstein 1v1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa's first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

