Senior Airman Raymond Fields II (left), a air traffic controller assigned to the 52nd Operations Support Squadron, speaks with European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) officials as they tour the Ground Controlled Approach terminal control workstations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2024. The officials were at Spangdahlem to conduct the first-ever improved Operational Air Traffic (iOAT) flight plan training for U.S. military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8463742 VIRIN: 240605-F-AC305-1238 Resolution: 7464x4976 Size: 27.54 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.