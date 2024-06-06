Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Storm Tide 24 [Image 9 of 20]

    Storm Tide 24

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Belgian foreign affairs officials process hundreds of role-players during Storm Tide 24, a simulated multinational noncombatant evacuation operation, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

