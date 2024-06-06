Belgian foreign affairs officials process hundreds of role-players during Storm Tide 24, a simulated multinational noncombatant evacuation operation, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8463603
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-BD610-1044
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Storm Tide 24 [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT