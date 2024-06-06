USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates in Valiant Shield 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) Seaman Ayanna Collins from Moultrie, Georgia, stands lookout on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 07:00
|Photo ID:
|8463519
|VIRIN:
|240610-N-ZS816-1036
|Resolution:
|5704x3803
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
