USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates in Valiant Shield 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) Seaman Sevarian Graves from Dallas, Texas, stands aft lookout on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

