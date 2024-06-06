Kaiserslautern Military Community honors life of SrA Fortson during memorial service

U.S. service members lay candles in honor of Senior Airman Roger Fortson during a memorial service at the Northside Chapel on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. Fortson was killed in an encounter with police May 3, 2024 at his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. A special missions aviator assigned to the 73rd Special Operations Squadron and 4th SOS, Fortson’s decorations included an Air Force Achievement Medal and Air Medal with a ‘C’ device, which indicates service or achievement under combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

