    Kaiserslautern Military Community honors life of SrA Fortson during memorial service [Image 4 of 8]

    Kaiserslautern Military Community honors life of SrA Fortson during memorial service

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army PFC Jordan Maclamore, 21st TSC transportation management specialist, sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during a memorial service honoring Senior Airman Roger Fortson at the Northside Chapel on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. SrA Roger Fortson was killed in an encounter with police May 3, 2024 at his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. A special missions aviator assigned to the 73rd Special Operations Squadron and 4th SOS, Fortson’s decorations included an Air Force Achievement Medal and Air Medal with a ‘C’ device, which indicates service or achievement under combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

    This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community honors life of SrA Fortson during memorial service [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

