USS Ralph Johnson Sailor from Cabo Verde Shares Story

240605-N-HT008-1009 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2024) Josienne De Pina Dias, from Praia, Cabo Verde, poses for a picture aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

