    USS Ralph Johnson Sailor from Cabo Verde Shares Story

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240605-N-HT008-1009 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2024) Josienne De Pina Dias, from Praia, Cabo Verde, poses for a picture aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    From Cabo Verde to Japan and Everywhere in Between

