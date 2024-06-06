Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Our Troops: A Recruiter's Mission to Support Every Soldier [Image 3 of 3]

    Empowering Our Troops: A Recruiter's Mission to Support Every Soldier

    DJIBOUTI

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Paz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army SSG Lisa Marie Duffy, Retention NCO, Task Force Paxton, engages with soldiers from Task Force Paxton across the Horn of Africa. Her mission consists of assisting soldiers wanting to reenlist in the National Guard while deployed and educating all soldiers on the many benefits available to them as service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt Juan M Paz)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 06:11
    Location: DJ
    US Army
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    Task Force Paxton
    TF Paxton

