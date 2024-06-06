Empowering Our Troops: A Recruiter's Mission to Support Every Soldier

U.S. Army SSG Lisa Marie Duffy, Retention NCO, Task Force Paxton, engages with soldiers from Task Force Paxton across the Horn of Africa. Her mission consists of assisting soldiers wanting to reenlist in the National Guard while deployed and educating all soldiers on the many benefits available to them as service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt Juan M Paz)

