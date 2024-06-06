USS Ralph Johnson Transits the South China Sea

240610-N-NF288-049 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) transits the South China Sea, June 10. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

