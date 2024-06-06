Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Transits the South China Sea [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ralph Johnson Transits the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240610-N-NF288-049 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) transits the South China Sea, June 10. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 05:05
    Photo ID: 8463433
    VIRIN: 240610-N-NF288-5828
    Resolution: 6711x4474
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Transits the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ddg #114 #south #china #sea

