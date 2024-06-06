ARAFURA SEA (June 5, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kordell Dillon works in the medical office aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), June 5. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 04:03 Photo ID: 8463365 VIRIN: 240605-N-MH959-1010 Resolution: 6475x4317 Size: 1.31 MB Location: ARAFURA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.