ARAFURA SEA (June 5, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kordell Dillon works in the medical office aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), June 5. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 04:03
|Photo ID:
|8463365
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-MH959-1010
|Resolution:
|6475x4317
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|ARAFURA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
