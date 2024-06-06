Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Call to duty: a passion for the isolated person [Image 2 of 2]

    Call to duty: a passion for the isolated person

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Rogers, 31st Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of survival, evasion, resistance and escape training, poses for a portrait during a combat survival training course at Cansiglio Forest Veneto, Italy, April 19, 2024. The mission of the SERE career field is to equip individuals with essential survival skills, first aid and crucial hostile environment tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

