Call to duty: a passion for the isolated person

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Rogers, 31st Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of survival, evasion, resistance and escape training, poses for a portrait during a combat survival training course at Cansiglio Forest Veneto, Italy, April 19, 2024. The mission of the SERE career field is to equip individuals with essential survival skills, first aid and crucial hostile environment tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT