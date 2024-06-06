240605-N-NF288-198 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Maryhelen Filiai, from Lahaina, Hawaii, participates in flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, June 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:32 Photo ID: 8463318 VIRIN: 240605-N-NF288-9823 Resolution: 6053x4035 Size: 1.68 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.