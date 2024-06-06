MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Caleb Stevens, a corpsman with Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, straps a simulated casualty to a litter during a casualty evacuation drill for Marine Aviation Support Activity at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2024. Casualty evacuation drills keep Marines and corpsmen ready for medical emergencies in a field environment and also facilitate rehearsals alongside Philippine counterparts. MASA 24 is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Stevens is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
