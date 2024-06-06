Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill [Image 8 of 12]

    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Caleb Stevens, a corpsman with Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, straps a simulated casualty to a litter during a casualty evacuation drill for Marine Aviation Support Activity at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2024. Casualty evacuation drills keep Marines and corpsmen ready for medical emergencies in a field environment and also facilitate rehearsals alongside Philippine counterparts. MASA 24 is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Stevens is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 02:39
    Photo ID: 8463177
    VIRIN: 240607-M-OV505-1334
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill
    MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    PMC
    13THMEU
    3RDMAW
    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT