    NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park [Image 7 of 11]

    NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 7, 2024) BM3 Aleksander Kaczinski is promoted to BM2 during a frocking ceremony held onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Missile Park. Kaczinski is assigned to the installation’s Port Operations Department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 00:51
    Photo ID: 8463149
    VIRIN: 240607-N-TG517-1262
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown promotion ceremony at Missile Park [Image 11 of 11], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Missile Park

