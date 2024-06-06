Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard and USMC Execute Combined Arms Live Fire with Moroccan Military [Image 13 of 14]

    NY National Guard and USMC Execute Combined Arms Live Fire with Moroccan Military

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Alexander Brennan, an infantry officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, and Capt. Zachary Rowland, a field artillery officer assigned to Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, stand together following a joint, combined live fire exercise with the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 31, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 23:20
    Photo ID: 8463025
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-HB296-1755
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FULTON, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard and USMC Execute Combined Arms Live Fire with Moroccan Military [Image 14 of 14], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nationalguard
    Moroccan Royal Armed Forces
    NYNG
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    27IBCT

