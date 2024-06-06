U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, conduct a medical evacuation simulation alongside Moroccan Royal Armed Forces soldiers as part of a joint, combined live fire exercise during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 31, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 23:20 Photo ID: 8463014 VIRIN: 240531-Z-HB296-1300 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.39 MB Location: TANTAN, MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard and USMC Execute Combined Arms Live Fire with Moroccan Military [Image 14 of 14], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.