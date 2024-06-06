NY National Guard and USMC Execute Combined Arms Live Fire with Moroccan Military

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Williams, a field artillery operations chief assigned to Kilo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marines, 4th Marine Division communicates with the crew of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 28, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

