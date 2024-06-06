28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Cox, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew team chief secures a joint direct attack munition GBU-38 to load onto a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 4, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. forces will fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of our choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

