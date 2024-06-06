U.S. Navy Electronics Technician First Class Jason Rhoads conducts a tour of the USS Montgomery (LSC-8) during Portland Fleet Week June 9, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 21:09 Photo ID: 8462888 VIRIN: 260609-N-VT331-1025 Resolution: 5211x3474 Size: 903.57 KB Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Montgomery (LSC-8) ship tours [Image 6 of 6], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.