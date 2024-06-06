Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Montgomery (LSC-8) ship tours [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Montgomery (LSC-8) ship tours

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors stationed aboard the USS Montgomery (LSC-8) brief civilains before a tour of the Mongomery during Portland Fleet Week June 9, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

