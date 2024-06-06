USS Montgomery (LSC-8) ship tours

U.S. Navy Sailors stationed aboard the USS Montgomery (LSC-8) brief civilains before a tour of the Mongomery during Portland Fleet Week June 9, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

