    Flightline stays hot for Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    Flightline stays hot for Iron Keystone 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    EC-130J and KC-135 aircrews and ground support from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing kept busy with hot ground refuelings/defuelings and hot crew swaps as part of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 missions bringing them to Fort Drum, N.Y., June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8462769
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-ZT651-2021
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline stays hot for Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PAANG
    193 SOW
    171ARW
    IK24

