EC-130J and KC-135 aircrews and ground support from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing kept busy with hot ground refuelings/defuelings and hot crew swaps as part of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 missions bringing them to Fort Drum, N.Y., June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 19:06
Photo ID:
|8462767
VIRIN:
|240609-Z-ZT651-2083
Resolution:
|5467x3645
Size:
|1.21 MB
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightline stays hot for Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
