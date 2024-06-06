EC-130J and KC-135 aircrews and ground support from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing kept busy with hot ground refuelings/defuelings and hot crew swaps as part of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 missions bringing them to Fort Drum, N.Y., June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 19:06 Photo ID: 8462765 VIRIN: 240609-Z-ZT651-2081 Resolution: 5523x3682 Size: 1.53 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightline stays hot for Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.