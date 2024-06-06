Emory Corwine Memorial ruck race 2024

U.S. Air Force members from 336th Training Group survival, evasion, rescue, escape (SERE) school rucking during the Emory Corwine Memorial Ruck Race in remembrance in the Colville National Forest, Washington, June 8, 2024. Emory Corwine was a SERE airman who passed in 2012 and every year this ruck is held to remember him and his ties to the SERE community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 Location: WASHINGTON, US