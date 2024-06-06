Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory Corwine Memorial ruck race 2024 [Image 8 of 12]

    Emory Corwine Memorial ruck race 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force members from 336th Training Group survival, evasion, rescue, escape (SERE) school rucking during the Emory Corwine Memorial Ruck Race in remembrance in the Colville National Forest, Washington, June 8, 2024. Emory Corwine was a SERE airman who passed in 2012 and every year this ruck is held to remember him and his ties to the SERE community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 17:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
