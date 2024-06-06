Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

240531-N-NA571-1175 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2024) Sailors taxi an E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, across the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

