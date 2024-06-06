Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 4]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Valerie Morrison 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240531-N-NA571-1175 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2024) Sailors taxi an E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, across the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

    ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    CVN 72

