U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Claerhout and Airman 1st Class Kyrah Ehlers, both trainees with student flight at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participate in an orientation flight on a C-130H3 as new service members at the 182nd AW, Peoria, Illinois, June 8, 2024. Claerhout and Kyrah were taken on an orientation flight to better familiarize themselves with the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 16:59 Photo ID: 8462626 VIRIN: 240608-Z-QB509-2014 Resolution: 5603x3740 Size: 4.16 MB Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman with student flight at the 182nd Airlift Wing fly on a C-130H3 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.